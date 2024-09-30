Red Sox Superstar Named 'Second-Half All-Star,' Capping Off Breakout Season
The Boston Red Sox may have missed the playoffs in 2024, but it's hard to say where they would have been without their dynamic center fielder.
Jarren Duran took Major League Baseball by storm in 2024. He led all batters in both doubles and triples, won All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, and set the tone for the Red Sox all year out of the leadoff spot. He finished with an astonishing 8.7 wins above replacement, third among all outfielders.
Though he wasn't on many folks' radar coming into the season, Duran forced the national audience to take notice. Recognition for Duran has poured in all year, and that continued on Monday.
Duran was named as an American League reserve on Bleacher Report's unofficial "Second Half All-Star" team on Sunday. The starting AL outfielders were Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the New York Yankees, and Lawrence Butler of the Oakland Athletics.
Duran's second half had some peaks and valleys, but the numbers looked excellent at the end. He slashed .286/.343/.506, with 21 doubles, four triples, and 10 home runs. He shined the most in the second half of August, at one point leading off four straight games with extra-base hits.
The only drawback to Duran's season was the two-game suspension he served for directing a homophobic slur at a fan at Fenway Park in August. He bounced back strong with his play on the field, but he still has work to do to regain his standing with the community at large.
It was a dream season in many regards for Duran, who had never played more than 102 games in previous big-league appearances. His goal was only to solidify himself as a starter, and instead, he became a superstar.
In 2025, though, Duran will surprise no one. He's a known commodity now, and teams will have him highlighted on their scouting reports when they get set to face the Red Sox.
