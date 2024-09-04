Red Sox Superstar On Verge Of Rare Accomplishment Not Seen Since 1968
56 years ago, Hall of Famer Lou Brock accomplished something in Major League Baseball that no one has done since, and now a Boston Red Sox star is on the verge of the same feat.
Among Brock’s ridiculous list of career accomplishments — 3,000 hits, six All-Star appearances, two World Series rings, and eight-time National League stolen base leader (to name a few) — a rare achievement of Brock’s from the 1968 season has found its way back into headlines in 2024.
As a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in ’68, Brock finished the year leading MLB in both doubles and triples, a triumph that no one has executed since.
Believe it or not, if the 2024 MLB season ended today, Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran would be just two doubles away from finishing as MLB’s doubles and triples king for the season, just as Brock once did.
As indicated by Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Wednesday, Duran has a real shot at repeating Brock’s achievement with around four weeks left in the regular season.
“Jarren Duran has a MLB-leading 13 triples,” Abraham said. “His 43 doubles are second to Alex Bohm's 44. Last player to lead the majors in doubles and triples was Lou Brock in 1968.”
Will the Philadelphia Phillies rest Bohm during the final games of the season? Philadelphia held a seven-game cushion in the National League East entering Wednesday.
A late-season rest for Bohm would do wonders for Duran’s chances to snatch away the doubles crown. Then again, Red Sox manager Alex Cora might be having similar load management thoughts about Duran as Boston’s playoff hopes are seemingly slipping away.
As long as Duran is healthy, Cora will probably opt to keep playing him, even if and when the Red Sox are mathematically ruled out of the playoffs.
More MLB: Red Sox Called Up Wrong Middle Infielder From Worcester, New Report Shows