Red Sox Superstar Slugger Sets New Boston Record After Red-Hot Stretch
The Boston Red Sox certainly should like what they are seeing right now.
Boston has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season but it has started to get back on track recently. One of the reasons why this is the case is the performance of superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
Devers had a slow start to the season due to a shoulder injury, but he has turned things around of late in a major way and even set a new Red Sox record after homering in his sixth-straight game on Monday night.
"From the outside, though, a twin killing to preserve a five-run lead won’t be nearly as memorable as the fourth-inning opposite-field shot Devers hit off righty Taj Bradley," MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said. "Devers was one of seven players in Red Sox history to homer in five consecutive games. He’s the first to do it in six straight games and is two homers away from tying the all-time (Major League Baseball) record."
Devers began his streak on May 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays and broke the team record on Monday against the same club. The 27-year-old has been fantastic this season for Boston and currently has 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, and is slashing .284/.380/.567 in 37 games despite a slow start.
The current MLB record is eight games and if Devers can tie it, it would be on Wednesday night against the Rays. The soonest he could set an entirely new MLB record would be on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
