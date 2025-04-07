Red Sox's Rafael Devers Gets Real About Playing With 'Superstar' 3B Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox's offense is firing on all cylinders, and their two All-Star third basemen are right in the thick of the action.
Much was made of the perceived drama between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers surrounding the Alex Bregman acquisition in February. It wasn't without just cause: Devers was clearly unhappy about being moved off third base, and it didn't help that he went hitless in the first five games of the season.
What's that old saying, though? Winning cures all.
Over the Red Sox's five-game winning streak, Devers and Bregman have both caught fire. Both homered against the St. Louis Cardinals in the doubleheader on Sunday, and in the nightcap, they went a combined 8-for-9 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI.
After the game, Devers was asked about his new teammate, and he gave a glowing review of Bregman, the 2024 Gold Glover who the Red Sox signed for $120 million to take his position.
“I’m really happy and really excited for the both of us,” Devers said through a translator, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
“I feel really happy playing with him because he's a superstar. And as a whole team, we had a really great game, just up and down. And I think that's something that we can expect this year is for us to do performances like we did tonight.”
Bregman came into the season with the highest OPS in the history of Fenway Park, and he's only improved on that mark in his first three games there as a Red Sox. Meanwhile, Devers is 10 for his last 19 with four extra-base hits and only two strikeouts.
"Everyone knew that it was just a matter of time,” Bregman said of Devers, per Browne. “He's one of the best hitters in the game. He has been for pretty much the last decade.
"He's an extra-base hit monster. His swing decisions have been incredible. He hits the ball harder than anyone, and it's really fun to hit after him because I get a front-row seat to it every night.”
Those don't sound like teammates with any modicum of animosity toward each other. Bregman and Devers, the only position players on the Red Sox with World Series rings to their name, just sound as if they want to win another one in 2025.
