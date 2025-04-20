Red Sox Surprisingly Urged To Bring Back Ex-Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of depth in the starting rotation, although fans haven’t gotten a full look at the rotation yet.
Brayan Bello could return to the team as soon as next week. Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford haven’t appeared in any games yet this season either. They’re working back and Giolito seems much closer than Crawford.
While this is the case, there has been some pretty wild speculation out there. For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright recently floated Martín Pérez as a reunion candidate to help take Boston’s reunion to another level.
"Boston Red Sox," Wright said. "Headed into Friday's games, the Red Sox are tied for No. 20 in team ERA at 4.17, the New York Yankees being the other team with that same number. Pérez's 1.59 ERA is lower than four of the five starters in the Boston rotation, with Garrett Crochet being the only one with a better mark.
"Pérez could join the Red Sox rotation as either a starter or a long reliever/swingman type. Whichever one it may be, the veteran left-hander would be a solid addition to the Boston staff."
This is pretty surprising. Boston has plenty of pitching, although it hasn’t been on full display. The Red Sox are going to be just fine. Pérez spent two seasons with Boston and was a fan favorite, but who would he replace? That doesn’t sound realistic barring some sort of long-term injury. This isn't a knock on Pérez, he's a very talented pitcher but Boston doesn't have room unless there's some sort of deal for an ace.
