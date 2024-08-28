Red Sox Could Target Red-Hot Cubs Reliever To Add Needed Bullpen Boost
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to add another important piece to the bullpen.
Boston is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but it will need to make up some ground over the next few weeks. The Red Sox's bullpen hasn't had as much success since the All-Star break as they had hoped. The Red Sox currently have the 27th-ranked bullpen with a 4.45 ERA.
The Red Sox have lost some important pieces and injuries have popped up. Boston should be looking for ways to improve the bullpen down the stretch and one player who could help recently became available.
The Chicago Cubs surprisingly placed reliever Drew Smyly on outright waivers, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Chicago Cubs put veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers for postseason contenders looking for lefty reliever," Nightengale said.
Smyly would be a great pickup for the Red Sox for cheap at this point. He has appeared in 39 games so far this season and has an impressive 2.84 ERA and 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
If the Red Sox could land him, Smyly would provide another reliable left-handed arm to a bullpen that certainly needs one. Boston has a chance to make it back to the playoffs but it needs to address the bullpen. If it could land Smyly it just would make them even better.
Boston could use a boost and Smyly certainly could provide it.
