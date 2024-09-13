Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To Mets Superstar Projected To Get $242 Million
The Boston Red Sox could make some serious noise if they can add some more right-handed pop to the lineup in 2025.
Boston has looked better than many expected it to this year. The starting rotation has surprised some people -- although they still need another hurler at the top of the rotation. If the Red Sox could add some right-handed pop, that also would help.
The Red Sox will have star shortstop Trevor Story back for hopefully the whole season in 2025, but they need more. Because of this, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal surprisingly mentioned New York Mets star Pete Alonso as a fit in free agency.
"First baseman Pete Alonso is another free-agent option, but his addition would tether (Rafael Devers) to third, further compromising an already shaky defense. Outfielder Anthony Santander, whose 41 homers tie him for eighth all-time by a switch hitter, is another desirable option. But the Red Sox outfield already is overcrowded and features better defenders."
Alonso is one of the top sluggers in baseball but it would be shocking if he ended up in Boston. Spotrac is projecting him to receive a deal in the neighborhood of seven years and $242 million. He will be extremely expensive and Boston already has a first baseman in Triston Casas.
The only way Alonso would make sense is if there was a change at designated hitter and Boston somehow found a way to make it work with Devers, Casas, and Alonso. But, this is unlikely and Alonso would be too expensive to be just a designated hitter.
It would be great to see him in a Red Sox jersey, but it is a pipe dream.
More MLB: Red Sox Rival Linked Predicted $172 Million Superstar, Per Insider