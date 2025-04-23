Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To Polarizing Ex-Boston Star
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen hasn't had the greatest start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Boston's bullpen is currently ranked No. 21 in the league with a 4.46 ERA. While this is the case, there have been bright spots. For example, Aroldis Chapman has been lights-out for Boston at the end of games.
The seven-time All-Star has appeared in 10 games so far this season and has a 1.08 ERA and 13-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8 1/3 innings pitched. Chapman also has tallied four saves so far this season. Although he has been great, there have been some who have surprisingly talked about the Red Sox's closer position as if it is a need.
Even if Chapman wasn't having the season he's having, Boston also has Justin Slaten and Liam Hendriks on the roster who are great backups for him.
One thing that was somewhat surprising was that ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column on Tuesday in which he talked about potential trade candidates for each franchise. For the Los Angeles Angels, they mentioned Kenley Jansen and surprisingly floated Boston as a team that would be a fit.
"Los Angeles Angels," Schoenfield said. "Trade candidates: Kenley Jansen/Tyler Anderson. The Angels are hitting a ton of home runs and that has made them an early surprise as they attempt to end the majors' longest playoff drought. Assuming the wheels eventually come off -- the way they have for the past nine consecutive losing seasons -- Jansen and Anderson are the logical trade candidates since both will be free agents.
"At 37, Jansen is a long way from his dominant days with the Dodgers, but he still gets the job done, relying almost exclusively on his cutter. Is he the guy you want closing out Game 7 of a playoff series? Maybe not, but there are teams that still have some uncertainty in the ninth inning, including the Red Sox, (Texas Rangers), and (Chicago Cubs)."
Jansen spent the last two years with Boston but doesn't seem likely to return.
