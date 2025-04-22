Red Sox $55 Million Man To Make Return To Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox have done a good job stay above water so far this season even with three of their starting pitchers on the shelf to kick off the 2025 season.
Boston has been thin in the rotation but has made due and is in second place in the American League East with a 13-11 record. Now, the club will welcome the Seattle Mariners to town on Tuesday night and they will do so with 25-year-old starter Brayan Bello on the mound, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Brayan Bello will join the Red Sox’ rotation and make his season debut Tuesday night at Fenway," Cotillo said. "Lucas Giolito doesn’t seem to be too far behind him."
Bello is one of the team's most important hurlers. He's just 25 years old and there's been plenty of buzz around him since making his big league debut in 2022. That's part of the reason why the club signed him to a six-year, $55 million deal last year. Bello has drawn comparisons to a young Pedro Martínez and has shown glimpses of a guy who can reach that type of level of performance. He struggled out of the gate last year, but had a 3.66 ERA over his final 16 starts for Boston.
Last year, Bello was Boston's Opening Day starter and funny enough took the mound for his season debut against the Mariners. Now, he will have the opportunity to face them again to kick off his season, although much later.
Boston has been down three starters to kick off 2025, but now that number has dropped to two.
