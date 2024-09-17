Red Sox Surprisingly Send Multiple Coaches Packing, New Report Reveals
The Boston Red Sox are parting ways with several of their tong-tenured coaches in an epic house-cleaning exercise from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
Breslow wants the Red Sox to be one of the best franchises in modern baseball, and it follows that he is getting rid of many of the organization’s coaches who have been around for decades.
Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported the overhaul on Tuesday, naming the coaches involved.
“According to multiple industry sources, the team has informed a number of longtime instructors and scouts that their contracts aren’t being renewed for 2025,” Speier said.
“As part of an overhaul of the team’s pitching development efforts, three longtime pitching coordinators were informed they won’t be back: Pitching development advisor Ralph Treuel, who’d been with the organization since 1996 (including a brief stint as the big-league pitching coach in 2001 and as an interim bullpen coach in 2006); Latin America pitching and rehab coordinator Walter Miranda, who’d been with the organization since 2000; and pitching coordinator Chris Mears, who’d been with the organization since 2007.”
“Jimmy González, who managed the Sox’ rookie ball team in the Florida Complex League for the last four seasons, also was not renewed.”
“The Sox further declined to renew the contracts of three pro scouts: Anthony Turco, who’d been with the organization since 2003; and Blair Henry and Matt Mahoney, both of whom had been with the organization since 2006. Turco, Henry, and Mahoney had all spent several years in the team’s amateur scouting department before moving to the pro side.”
“The Sox already informed three members of their amateur scouting department — Mark Wasinger, Willie Romay, and Paul Fryer — that they wouldn’t be back.”
It’s been a difficult week for many of these individuals who have called Boston home for years. Breslow is doing what he believes must be done to take the Red Sox to the next level.
More MLB: Red Sox Star 'Getting Worn Down Physically' Needs Day Off; Will Alex Cora Budge?