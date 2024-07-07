Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Swing Early Deadline Deal With Tigers To Add Organizational Depth

Boston certainly is busy right now with the trade deadline approaching

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox certainly have been busy lately.

Boston has been one of the best teams in all of baseball over the last month and with the trade deadline approaching it is expected that it will be active. The Red Sox seemed like they could be sellers at one point but they are too good to justify anything other than add at the July 30th deadline.

It seems like the club knows this and they already have started making moves, although very minor at this point. Boston reportedly acquired minor league hurler Trey Wingenter from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for fellow minor league pitcher C.J. Weins, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Trade: The Red Sox today acquired minor league (Right-handed pitcher) Trey Wingenter from the Detroit Tigers, in exchange for minor league (Right-handed pitcher) C.J. Weins," Cotillo said.

Wingenter has seen time at the big league level in parts of three seasons with the San Diego Padres and Tigers. He has a 5.28 career ERA in 90 appearances in the majors. Wingenter has been solid so far this season in the minors and logged a 3.31 ERA in 26 appearances before being traded to Boston on Saturday.

The 30-year-old doesn't change perceptions around the club, but he is more depth for the bullpen with big-league upside. It wouldn't be too shocking to see him up with the Red Sox in the near future as they look to continue to gain ground in the standings.

More MLB: Red Sox Fiery Hurler Has 'Very Low' Chance Of Being Traded Despite Rumors

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News