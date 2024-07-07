Red Sox Swing Early Deadline Deal With Tigers To Add Organizational Depth
The Boston Red Sox certainly have been busy lately.
Boston has been one of the best teams in all of baseball over the last month and with the trade deadline approaching it is expected that it will be active. The Red Sox seemed like they could be sellers at one point but they are too good to justify anything other than add at the July 30th deadline.
It seems like the club knows this and they already have started making moves, although very minor at this point. Boston reportedly acquired minor league hurler Trey Wingenter from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for fellow minor league pitcher C.J. Weins, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Trade: The Red Sox today acquired minor league (Right-handed pitcher) Trey Wingenter from the Detroit Tigers, in exchange for minor league (Right-handed pitcher) C.J. Weins," Cotillo said.
Wingenter has seen time at the big league level in parts of three seasons with the San Diego Padres and Tigers. He has a 5.28 career ERA in 90 appearances in the majors. Wingenter has been solid so far this season in the minors and logged a 3.31 ERA in 26 appearances before being traded to Boston on Saturday.
The 30-year-old doesn't change perceptions around the club, but he is more depth for the bullpen with big-league upside. It wouldn't be too shocking to see him up with the Red Sox in the near future as they look to continue to gain ground in the standings.
