Red Sox Take Major Step In Pursuit Of Yankees' Juan Soto, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could look a whole lot different by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season rolls around.
Boston has avoided big, splashy moves over the last few years but it now is looking to make one of the biggest moves in baseball history. The Red Sox have met with New York Yankees superstar and is one of just five teams to make him an offer, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi and NJ.com's Randy Miller.
"Juan Soto has offers from 5 teams, source confirms the report by Randy Miller", Morosi said. "Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, (and) Toronto Blue Jays."
Soto is expected to land the second-largest deal in Major League Baseball this winter. If the Red Sox could somehow get the deal done, it would completely transform the organization. All would be forgiven from the last few seasons. The Red Sox had two straight last-place finishes in the American League East before the 2024 campaign.
Boston isn't far from contention and landing Soto would completely expedite the process. It's expected that he's going to land a deal between $500 and $700 million. Clearly, the Red Sox must know this and seemingly are willing to match that price. Even if the Red Sox don't land Soto, it seems like things are changing in Boston.
A deal should still be considered unlikely, but it would be amazing.
