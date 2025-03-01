Red Sox Taking Chance On Ex-Yankees Flamethrower With 1.86 ERA
The Boston Red Sox continue to remain active.
Boston has been busy recently adding relievers into the mix. The Red Sox recently signed Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore to give the team minor league depth. It’s unclear if either will make the big league team, but were good moves to add more depth to the team.
It seems like the Red Sox have added even more depth now. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com shared that Boston had former New York Yankees flamethrower Nick Burdi with the team on Friday and signed him to a minor league deal, although there wasn't an invitation to big league camp.
"Since the start of spring training, the Red Sox have added veterans Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore to their camp roster as non-roster invitees," Cotillo said. "Another experienced arm has joined the mix, albeit not in major league camp.
"Boston signed 32-year-old right-hander Nick Burdi to a minor league contract, a source confirmed late Friday. The oft-injured reliever is in minor league camp and is not a non-roster invitee on the big league side. He was spotted in Fort Myers on Friday, as Beyond The Monster’s Chris Henrique first reported."
Burdi only was able to make 12 appearances at the big league level last year but his fastball was in the 94th percentile for velocity. He has appeared in just 31 games at the big league level since 2018 as he has dealt with a plethora of injuries, but when he can stay healthy, he has shown a lot of promise.
Even last year, he spent the campaign with the New York Yankees and had a 1.86 ERA across 9 2/3 innings pitched. If the Red Sox can keep him healthy, maybe he can be another flamethrower for the bullpen eventually.
