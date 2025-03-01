Red Sox Legend Gets Honest About Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman Debate
What are the Boston Red Sox going to do at third base?
This is a topic that has been widely discussed over the last few weeks after signing two-time All-Star Alex Bregman to his three-year, $120 million deal. Bregman was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2024 with the Houston Astros at the hot corner, but could play elsewhere if needed.
We still have roughly a month to go until Opening Day. Frankly, there has probably been too much chatter about Bregman and Rafael Devers at this point. Things will work themselves out throughout camp and ultimately both will probably see time at third base throughout the season. Maybe Bregman plays elsewhere and Devers is the everyday guy. Maybe Devers moves and Bregman plays the hot corner the most. In either scenario, both players probably will get some time.
A big reason for the discussion is because of the second base job. Could Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell force the issue and make the team make a decision? Both will probably play roles with the Red Sox in 2025 at some point too. It's not too big of a deal right now, what matters most is having both Bregman and Devers' bats in the middle of the lineup.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz weighed on the drama while speaking to NESN's Tom Caron on Friday.
"We'll see how the organization deals with it," Ortiz said. "We have Rafael Devers over there who has been our third baseman for a long time and then you have another great third baseman like Bregman. You need to have both of them in the lineup. We have a long Spring Training ahead. Hopefully, the organization and the players get to be on the same page. and the problem gets resolved by Opening Day and the most important thing is that everyone is happy."
