Red Sox Taking Step To Bring $90 Million Man To Boston
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are going to get a significant piece back into the mix in the near future.
Boston traded Rafael Devers away and the offense could use a spark. It was a great night for the Red Sox on Monday as they racked up 13 runs against the Cincinnati Reds. It was a big night, specifically for outfielder Wilyer Abreu, but the club still could use a boost overall offensively.
It was a good day for Boston from a standings standpoint, and it was also shared before the game that Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday night with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
"Masataka Yoshida will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Cora said Yoshida is expected to serve as the DH in his first two rehab games, then play the outfield." MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared.
Yoshida is in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston but hasn't played in a big league game this year due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. He's in a significantly better place right now, seemingly, and now will take a step toward Boston.
Last year, Yoshida slashed .280/.349/.415 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 108 games played. Whenever he's ready to roll, he'll provide another left-handed option to help replace the loss of Devers. Luckily, it sounds like he's improving.
More MLB: Red Sox Stunner: How Wilyer Abreu Made 67-Year MLB History