Red Sox Stunner: How Wilyer Abreu Made 67-Year MLB History

The Red Sox slugger had a night for the ages on Monday...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) places the Wally helmet on right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) after hitting an inside the park home run during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox certainly are fortunate to still have Wilyer Abreu in the outfield each night.

There were rumors all throughout the offseason that the Red Sox could look to trade him but they opted to keep him and look like geniuses for it. His overall numbers are great. He's slashing .256/.323/496 with 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, four stolen bases, 10 doubles, and 33 runs scored in 74 games. He already has 2.1 wins above replacement and an .819 OPS.

It's been a great season overall for Abreu and he had what likely is the best night of his career so far on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. Abreu went 2-for-5 on the night but launched a Grand Slam and also had an inside-the-park home run as well. Abreu logged five RBIs in the wild 13-6 win.

It was a great night and Abreu became just the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to hit a Grand Slam and an inside-the-park home run in the same game, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

On top of this, he became the eighth member of the Red Sox to hit an inside-the-park homer along with a regular homer in a game and is the first since Pokey Reese in 2004 to do so.

"Wilyer Abreu is the eighth Red Sox player to hit both an inside-the-park homer and regular homer in the same game and the first to do it since Pokey Reese on May 8, 2004," MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared.

What a night for the young slugger.

