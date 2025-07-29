Red Sox Targeting All-Star Starter At 'Annoying Level'
It certainly seems like the Boston Red Sox are putting their best foot forward to acquire one of the top starting pitchers potentially on the trade block.
The Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. It wasn't a great night for Boston full of wild weather, a last-second rain delay, and another walk-off loss. The timing of the series certainly is interesting. The series will end on Wednesday and then Boston will have a day off on Thursday which also is the day of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston is getting some face time with the Twins right now and it sounds like the Red Sox are targeting one of the club's All-Stars. The Athletic's Jim Bowen reported a handful of teams are calling Minnesota at an "annoying level" for ace Joe Ryan.
"The Red Sox, (New York Yankees), (Toronto Blue Jays), (Philadelphia Phillies), and (Seattle Mariners) are speed dialing the Twins at an annoying level with continued interest in Joe Ryan, basically their whole bullpen, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader," Bowden said. "Twins could end up being the headliner at the deadline as talks heat up according to sources."
Ryan has a 2.82 ERA this season across 121 1/3 innings pitched. On top of this, Ryan still has two more seasons of arbitration-eligibility. He's the type of pitcher who could help Boston now and into the future. That's why he's a perfect fit, but he also would cost an arm and a leg, especially with all of the suitors for him.