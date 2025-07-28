Yankees Want Polarizing Red Sox Infielder, Per NY Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees come together on a deal before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes?
It's never likely for these two American League East rivals to come together on a deal, but it has happened plenty of times. Carlos Narváez was gifted to Boston last offseason for Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Boston traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to New York the offseason before for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.
These are just two deals in recent memory. A deal between the two rivals surely is never likely, but has happened plenty of times. Over the next three days, there are going to be plenty of rumors and speculation ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline. One that popped up on Monday is that the Yankees reportedly like Red Sox speedy infielder David Hamilton, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
This is the first time that Hamilton's name has been thrown around with the trade deadline set to pass on July 31st. Hamilton has played in just 63 games for Boston this season and is slashing .179/.229/.276 with three homers, 12 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.
Hamilton's best trait surely is his baserunning ability. when he gets on base, he's dynamic. Right now, he's back in Boston with Marcelo Mayer on the Injured List and has been used as a late-inning pinch runner and in the infield. It's unclear if Boston is open to moving him, but we'll find out over the next few days.