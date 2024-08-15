Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Three-Time All-Star Reliever To Begin Long-Awaited Rehab Appearance

The Red Sox bullpen looks like it's about to get some much-needed help...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
As fans are painfully aware, the Boston Red Sox bullpen is leaking oil in August. Thankfully, reinforcements finally appear to be on the way.

Wednesday night's disastrous 9-7 loss to the Texas Rangers was just the latest in a long line of bullpen implosions for the Red Sox of late.

Leading 7-4 with two outs in the ninth inning, Josh Winckowski served up a three-run game-tying home run to Wyatt Langford. In the 10th, Zack Kelly allowed a two-run, go-ahead blast to Jonah Heim on the very first pitch he threw.

Options have been thin in the Boston bullpen of late, forcing manager Alex Cora to use some pitchers in situations he normally wouldn't, like Winckowski in a save situation. But at long last, it appears a pitcher the Red Sox have hoped would be available in crucial situations is close to making his debut.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, two-time All-Star Liam Hendriks, who the Red Sox signed before the season, will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, making his return to game action after Tommy John surgery in 2023.

"Hendriks will start a rehab assignment on Sunday in Worcester. They’re planning for 6-8 appearances," McCaffrey said on X.

Hendriks, 35, is one of baseball's most dominant relievers in the past half-decade. He led all MLB relievers in strikeouts twice, in both 2019 and 2021, while racking up three All-Star appearances.

After a cancer diagnosis in 2022, Hendriks briefly returned to action in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, before it was announced he would require Tommy John surgery. He still won MLB's Comeback Player of the Year award a season ago.

Anything the Red Sox can get from Hendriks would be a welcome addition. But if he can get back to the pitcher he was three years ago, it could change Boston's entire season.

