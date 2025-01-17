Red Sox Tied To 2-Time All-Star, Gold Glove Winner: 'Should Score Big'
The top remaining free agents will find new homes across Major League Baseball soon, right?
Things have slowed down across the league but Spring Training is just over the horizon. There's less than a month to go until pitchers and catchers start to report to Spring Training and things should start to heat up before then. It's been a weird offseason with moments of heavy movement across the league and then radio silence.
We are in one of those moments of radio silence right now. There's been plenty of rumors and speculation, but big-time deals have slowed down. The Boston Red Sox surely will find a big bat to help the lineup at some point. If the Red Sox can add another slugger before Opening Day, it won't really matter which day it happens. It would be great if they could do it today, but really the day itself doesn't matter as long as they get some sort of deal done.
Boston has been tied to former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman all offseason and the New York Post's Jon Heyman floated him as a fit once again and said the star slugger "should score big."
"There may still be some big deals — two-way star Bregman should score big, with the Red Sox, (Detroit Tigers), (Toronto Blue Jays), and (Chicago Cubs) among the interested — but many teams are looking for late bargains, and some worthy veterans will be supplanted altogether by “prospects” making the $760K minimum," Heyman said.
Bregman would solve the Red Sox's right-handed question mark. Hopefully, the two sides can come to terms on a deal at some point before another team can swoop in and get him.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox All-Star, World Series Champ Predicted To Land With Padres