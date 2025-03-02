Red Sox Insider Details Potential Superstar ‘Frustration’ In Camp
The Boston Red Sox have had a somewhat up-and-down Spring Training.
The vast majority of camp has been great so far. Boston looks like a team ready to make a run to the playoffs for the first time in a few years. The Red Sox added some high-end talent, including Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler.
Boston is trending in the right direction but there has been a lot of chatter about the third base job. Will Bregman be the everyday guy? What about Rafael Devers who has been the team’s third baseman for years?
Who knows at this point? It will surely work itself out. While this is the case, MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam shed some light on potential “frustration” from Devers on "The Fenway Rundown" podcast.
“I’m pretty certain that there is frustration that over the winter, (Rafael Devers) was repeatedly assured ‘oh that stuff you’re reading about (Nolan Arenado) and Bregman, nah that’s just the media throwing stuff out there, we’re not doing that,'" McAdam said.
It’s not too shocking that Devers would be frustrated with his role with the team possibly changing, especially if it wasn’t expected. He is just 28 years old and has been with the big league team for the last eight seasons.
All in all, the Red Sox should be really good in 2025. If they have Bregman and Devers’ bat in the lineup, that’s all that really matters at this point. The defense will work itself out.
