Red Sox To 'Push' For Brewers Projected $152M Star In Winter Surprise
The Boston Red Sox have a clear need for some right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup and that could lead to some surprising changes this winter.
Boston clearly is going to be active this winter. The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record, and all of the reports so far this offseason have indicated that the club is going to be aggressive in its pursuit of adding top-tier talent into the mix in any way.
Adding some right-handed power to balance the lineup is a top priority, and there will be some players out there who could help. One player the Red Sox reportedly will "push" for is Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"It would be surprising to see Adames move off shortstop, as he’s the clear-cut No. 1 free agent at the position this winter," Feinsand said. "Among the teams expected to make a push to sign him are the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Atlanta Braves), Red Sox, and (San Francisco Giants), with most viewing Los Angeles as the odds-on favorite."
A move for Adames certainly would be a little surprising, as Boston currently has Trevor Story at shortstop and Rafael Devers at third base. There have been some rumblings that Adames could move to third base. If Boston were to land him, that would mean that there are other changes throughout the organization.
If the Red Sox were to sign Adames, it would mean that he possibly would play shortstop with Story moved to second base and maybe even Marcelo Mayer getting traded. If he were to play third base, that would push Devers to first base or designated hitter which could lead to Triston Casas being on the move. Plus, Adames is going to be expensive this winter.
A deal with Adames seems unlikely, but he keeps being brought up so maybe Boston will make a surprise move.
More MLB: Red Sox, Blue Jays Both In On Projected $136 Million Star, Per Insider