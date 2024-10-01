Red Sox Top Prospect Reveals Preferred Position, Mindset: ’Simple As Possible’
Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell is the fastest rising star in the minors.
In less than a year, Campbell has skyrocketed through multiple levels of Boston’s farm system to the point where he’s being discussed in real conversations about making his Major League debut on Opening Day 2025 for the Red Sox.
Whenever Campbell does get his chance in the bigs, where will he play in the field? It’s a difficult question to answer considering Campbell is versatile enough to have played virtually everywhere, including third base.
Campbell does interestingly have a preferred position, which he revealed during an interview with MLB Network on Monday, a segment of which MLB Network shared to X.
“Kristian Campbell is the Minor League Hitting Prospect of the Year and Breakout Player of the Year!” the post read. “(The Red Sox) No. 5 prospect recapped his fantastic 2024 season and what lies ahead for him as he looks to build off of it moving forward.”
“The main focus of the year was my hitting,” Campbell said during the interview. “Getting feet wet this year was a big deal.”
When asked how he will keep the momentum rolling after emerging as a top talent, Campbell talked about his approach.
“Going to the offseason to train hard. Stay as consistent as possible and stay as simple as possible. Not try to do too much and know what I want to work on.”
And what about Campbell’s favorite position to play?
“I like the middle infield the most, primarily second base. … I kind of bounce anywhere, so it really could be anything. But mainly second base.”
Campbell and outfielder Roman Anthony highlight a loaded group of talents developing in Boston’s system right now. The Red Sox have five of the top 75 prospects across MLB.
