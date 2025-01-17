Red Sox Trade 28-Year-Old Rookie To Pirates For Intriguing Recent Draft Pick
The Boston Red Sox have concentrated the vast majority of their offseason transactions around pitching so far, and that trend continued on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Red Sox acquired one of their few position players of the offseason in former San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol. In doing so, they designated right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart for assignment.
Shugart, 28, debuted in Boston this season after spending seven years in the minor leagues. He appeared in six games, allowing four runs in 8 2/3 innings pitched, but didn't look to have much of a path to playing time with the Red Sox moving forward.
On Friday, the Red Sox granted Shugart an opportunity to carve out more of a role with another organization. In doing so, they picked up a lottery ticket pitching prospect who could turn out to be a solid addition to the Boston farm system.
Shugart was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Pittsburgh's 2024 13th-round pick, right-handed pitcher Matt McShane. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the news of the trade.
McShane, 22, pitched for three years in college at St. Joseph's, compiling a 13-2 record with a 3.76 ERA and striking out 125 batters in 119 2/3 innings. He features a fastball in the low-to-mid 90's with a slider, curveball, and change-up.
This is the second time this winter that the Red Sox have sent a recently DFA'd player to the Pirates for a 2024 draft pick. The first trade sent 2024 Boston Opening Day second baseman Enmanuel Valdez to Pittsburgh for 19th-rounder Joe Vogatsky.
The Red Sox seemingly sensed they weren't likely to retain Shugart if he hit waivers, so they did the smart thing and got something back for him while they could. Now, their minor-league pitching development braintrust can get their hands on a new subject.
