Red Sox Trade Buzz: Could All-Star End Up On Trade Block?
The Boston Red Sox haven’t had the season they’ve wanted to have to this point.
That much is obvious and is pretty clear when you look at the standings. Boston currently has a 27-31 record heading into a three-game weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox are in fourth place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays.
This obviously has led to some speculation about changes that could be on the way this summer. For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright had Aroldis Chapman on a list of three players "that could become trade targets" if struggles continue.
"Aroldis Chapman, RP, Boston Red Sox," Wright said. "With offseason additions of Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman, the Red Sox were expected to be going toe-to-toe with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.
"Injuries have derailed that a bit and as of Wednesday, Boston sits in fourth place in the division with a 27-30 record and 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees. It has been a disappointing start to the season for a team that had such high hopes. Chapman is on a one-year deal, meaning he could become a perfect trade chip if the Red Sox struggles continue. He has already been traded twice in his career, and his (2.05 ERA) and 29 strikeouts in (24) appearances and 22 innings could send him on the move for a third time."
This seems to be jumping to conclusions. We still have roughly two months to go until the July 31st trade deadline. If the Red Sox are still struggling around then, Chapman probably would be a good trade piece. He signed a one-year, $10.75 deal and has been phenomenal this year.
It’s little early to go out in a limb with speculation like this, though. The season isn’t over just because of a cold streak in May.
More MLB: Alex Cora Breaks Silence On Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Decision