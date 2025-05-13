Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $10 Million World Series Champion First Baseman
The Boston Red Sox will have some interesting roster decisions to make between Monday and Jul. 31.
Given that Rafael Devers clearly isn't receptive to the Red Sox's desire to move him from designated hitter to first base, Boston has a couple options. They can force the move after letting the drama die down a bit, or they can do what Devers told them to and get to work on acquiring someone else.
The first base market isn't going to be all that juicy at this year's trade deadline. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been extended for weeks now, so the alternatives are veterans approaching free agency who might be above-average hitters, but not true stars.
However, one baseball writer believes there's a name out there who could save the Red Sox the hassle of continuing to string Devers along.
On Sunday, FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested that the Red Sox could acquire Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who has already been traded once this year, to become their startier for the rest of the season.
"When it comes to ideal first base targets, it'd be hard for the Red Sox to do much better than Nathaniel Lowe," Rotman wrote.
"He probably isn't available right now, but with it being unlikely that the Washington Nationals are in postseason contention by July's trade deadline, Lowe should be made available. If and when that happens, the Red Sox should be all over it."
Lowe, 29, was cast aside by the Texas Rangers, with whom he won a World Series in 2023, to acquire reliever Robert Garcia from Washington this winter. It's a move the Rangers might regret, as Lowe has a 112 OPS+ and Texas' new first baseman, Jake Burger, was sent to the minors.
Lowe is making $10.3 million this season and will also be arbitration-eligible in 2026. That allows the Red Sox some wiggle room should Triston Casas not be ready for the start of the season, and perhaps there could even be a long-term future for the lefty in Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Lands $87.5 Million Cardinals Star To Play 1st Base