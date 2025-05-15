Red Sox Trade Idea Lands Intriguing Astros 26-Year-Old To Solve Rafael Devers Issue
It's not exactly ideal for the Boston Red Sox that the thing that has quieted the din of Rafael Devers' comments about playing first base has been gut-wrenching losses.
The Red Sox got blown out by the Detroit Tigers 14-2 on Monday night, then lost a 10-9 decision in 11 innings on Tuesday thanks to a Javier Báez walk-off home run. But amid their discontent, the Red Sox still have to figure out a long-term solution at first base.
Devers doesn't want to do it. Abraham Toro, Nick Sogard, and Romy González simply don't have enough thump to hold down a bat-first position. So the solution, if Devers is truly off the table, probably has to come from outside the organization.
While there are established first basemen like Nathaniel Lowe and Ryan Mountcastle who could be on the trade block this summer, one baseball writer is calling for the Red Sox to go after an under-the-radar young slugger.
On Wednesday, Joel Reuter of Athlon pitched Houston Astros Triple-A corner infielder Shay Whitcomb as a trade candidate and possible first base solution for the Red Sox.
"(Whitcomb) has put up some gaudy numbers in the minors, including a 2023 season where he tallied 35 home runs, 102 RBI and 20 steals in 133 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and a 2024 campaign where he logged a .909 OPS with 25 home runs and 91 RBI in 108 games back at Triple-A Sugar Land," Reuter wrote.
"He has started games at first base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter while attempting to add to his versatility, and a low-cost flier on a potential Quad-A player could give the Red Sox a short-term answer at first base with more offensive upside than their current collection of candidates to fill the void."
Whitcomb is once again crushing it at Triple-A this season, slashing .267/.355/.573 with nine home runs. However, one has to remember that the Pacific Coast League, where he's played his last 200-plus minor-league games, is a notorious offense-first environment.
It would be a rather big swing for the fences for the Red Sox to target Whitcomb and put him in the mix for starts at first base immediately. But sometimes, the big swings have the sweetest payoffs.
