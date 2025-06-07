Red Sox Trade Idea Sends 'Embarrassing' Walker Buehler Back To Dodgers
Count Walker Buehler among the Boston Red Sox players not having fun these days.
Buehler got shelled at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, giving up seven runs, five of them earned, in just two innings of work. His ERA in a Red Sox uniform ballooned to 5.18, and he's now picked up the loss in each of his last three starts.
“This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I’ve been f–-ing embarrassing for us,” Buehler lamented after the game, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.
The Red Sox certainly didn't sign Buehler, the two-time World Series champion, with the intention of trading him at the deadline. But at 30-35, the prospect of selling is real at this point, and Buehler will be easily movable since he's on a one-year contract.
On Friday, FanSided's Christopher Kline proposed the idea that the Red Sox could send Buehler right back to his longtime team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a mid-level starting pitching prospect at this year's deadline.
"One of the easiest comps from last season was the New York Mets' trade for Paul Blackburn, a similarly productive and injury-bitten starter from the Athletics. In return, 22-year-old pitcher Kade Morris was sent to Oakland; he is currently listed as the A's No. 15 prospect at MLB Pipeline," Kline wrote.
"f Los Angeles was willing to cough up a solid pitching prospect for Buehler, such asNo. 10 prospectJustin Wrobleski or No. 12 prospect Nick Frasso, that might be enough to get Boston to accept its loss and cut bait."
Wrobleski pitched well against the Red Sox during his brief major league call-up last season, and Frasso is a 26-year-old fireballer who would be ready for the majors no later than the start of next season.
The Red Sox will be seeking major league ready pitchers if they do wind up becoming sellers, so while they still have a tiny bit of optimism about turning their season around internally, this is the type of move they should be contemplating.
More MLB: Red Sox 2x All-Star Will Be 'Most Sought After' At Trade Deadline, Per Insider