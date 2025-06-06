Red Sox 2x All-Star Will Be 'Most Sought After' At Trade Deadline, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are living in a nightmare so far this season, and time is quickly running out to reverse their fortunes.
At 30-34, the Red Sox sit four games out of playoff position heading into a crucial weekend series with the rival New York Yankees. If they're swept, or even lose two out of three, their playoff odds will probably drop below 10 percent.
The Red Sox's plight has already raised the specter of trading away expiring veterans at the Jul. 31 deadline, something Boston had no intention of doing when they set their goals for this season. It's a painful topic, but it's one that has to be discussed.
What do the Red Sox have to sell? Quite a lot, and according to beat reporter Sean McAdam of MassLive, one veteran starting pitcher stands out.
"Walker Buehler would be the most sought-after, if mostly for his resume rather than his 2024 performance to date. Buehler has a ton of postseason experience, with 18 starts in either the NLDS, NLCS or World Series. As recently as last year, he won one game in the World Series and closed out the Dodgers’ clinching game," McAdam wrote.
"His 4.44 ERA may not be sterling this year, but there have been a few outings in which he’s put everything together and showed flashes of his younger self. That will be enough for teams to have interest, especially since Buehler is on what is effectively a one-year deal. He would cost about $7 million for the final two months of the season, which is tantamount to chump change in today’s marketplace."
Buehler, a two-time National League All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers, now owns a 5.02 ERA in 25 regular-season starts since returning from his second Tommy John surgery last season. But his postseason chops are undeniable: a 3.04 career ERA in 94 2/3 playoff innings (and two rings).
For now, the Red Sox can continue clinging to hopes that the 30-year-old will get to unleash his fiery competitiveness in October in their uniform. But that hope has to be snuffed out at some point, lest they once again find themselves stuck in no-man's land at the trade deadline.
