Red Sox Trade Pickup 'Definitely' Won't Be Back After Failed Stint
The Boston Red Sox were busy around the trade deadline but things didn't work out in their favor.
Boston attempted to buy ahead of the trade deadline and did make a flurry of moves with the hope of making the playoffs. The Red Sox made some solid moves, but things didn't work out, and Boston is not back in the playoffs.
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season now is over. Boston finished with an 81-81 record and now needs to start taking a hard look at the roster, with free agency not too far away now. There already has been plenty of speculation about who could come back or leave. One player who "definitely" won't be back is trade pickup Danny Jansen, according to FanSided's Zach Pressnell.
"The Red Sox made a move to acquire Danny Jansen ahead of the trade deadline this year," Pressnell said. "Jansen was used to improve their catching depth as they looked to make a playoff push. Jansen hasn't been much of a positive for the Red Sox though...
"Boston likely won't even actively pursue the veteran catcher in free agency. There will be better catching options on the market, but the catcher of the future for Boston is already in their system. Kyle Teel is a special talent down in Triple-A. At just 22 years old, he terrorized minor league pitching, slashing .288/.386/.433 with 36 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases. He's a unanimous top-three prospect in Boston's organization, and he will be ready for his big league debut early in the 2025 season."
Jansen struggled from the plate, and top prospect Kyle Teel is on his way to the big leagues. It doesn't seem like the two sides are going to continue their partnership.
