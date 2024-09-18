Red Sox Trade Pickup Will Enter Free Agency With Reunion Unlikely
The Boston Red Sox certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston was right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot ahead of the trade deadline and seemed like it was going to end up making a run to the playoffs. The Red Sox were among the top buyers ahead of the deadline, and one move they made was for catcher Danny Jansen.
Connor Wong has been Boston's starting catcher and has done a good job. The Red Sox had Reese McGuire as a backup, and the Red Sox looked to upgrade. Boston landed Jansen, and he has been solid in his short stint with the team.
Although Jansen has been solid for the Red Sox, it would be surprising if he were to be with the team in 2025. Jansen will be a free agent at the end of the season. Wong is under team control and is very affordable. Plus, Boston has elite prospect Kyle Teel knocking on the big league door.
Teel has appeared in 109 games so far this season in the minor leagues. He began the 2024 campaign with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and was so good that he earned a promotion to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. In 109 total games played, Teel has slashed .286/.384/.435 with 13 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 23 doubles.
When Boston drafted Teel in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft, there was speculation that he would be on the fast track to the big leagues. He has proved that he can handle professional baseball in the minors and will at least fight for a spot on the big league roster for the 2025 season. Because of how close Teel is to the big leagues, it would be surprising to invest in another catcher.
