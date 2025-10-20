Red Sox Trade Proposal Would Send $53 Million Ace To Boston In 4-Player Swap
The Boston Red Sox experienced some ups and downs in 2025, which ultimately ended in disappointment. However, the organization finally took a step in the right direction.
Although Rafael Devers is no longer with the organization, manager Alex Cora’s club finished with an 89-73 record – their first winning campaign since 2021. It was also the first time the Red Sox participated in postseason baseball in four years.
Boston had two opportunities to eliminate the New York Yankees in their American League Wild Card Series matchup after Garrett Crochet helped them secure a Game 1 win. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as the Bombers won two in a row to send their oldest rival home for the winter.
With preparations for 2026 now fully in focus, will president of baseball operations Craig Breslow make another big trade for a frontline starting pitcher ahead of Opening Day? They did that last winter for Crochet, and it worked out quite well.
Could Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene be a realistic target for the Sox?
A Hypothetical Trade Proposal To Bring Hunter Green To Boston
It’s not that Greene doesn’t come with a small set of red flags. Although the 26-year-old has racked up four big-league seasons, he hasn’t tossed more than 150.1 innings in a season. But the base is there regarding his workload – the hard-throwing righty has accumulated at least 107 innings in each campaign.
His potential is also undeniable. The 2024 All-Star has found a groove over his most recent 45 starts. Greene has posted a 16-9 record with a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 301 strikeouts over his last 258 innings pitched. That performance has been worth 10.6 bWAR, and he consistently brings triple-digit heat with his fastball.
The hurler has been viewed as an interesting fit for Boston, so what might it take to bring him to Fenway? FanSided’s Cody Williams put together the following hypothetical trade:
- Red Sox receive: right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene
- Reds receive: outfielder Jarren Duran, left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle, and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia
That might feel like a steep price to pay. Duran has been a staple at the top of the Red Sox order since the start of 2024, while Tolle (ranked second) and Garcia (ranked third) are both top five prospects in Boston’s system, per MLB.com.
But at the same time, the Red Sox would be getting a young pitcher who has proven he can perform at a high level while also being under a team-friendly contract. Greene is under contract through 2028 thanks to a six-year, $53 million contract, which also includes a $21 million club option for 2029.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Idea Lands Astros’ World Series Champion, Gold Glover