Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston Linked To Former No. 7 Overall Pick
The Boston Red Sox need starting pitching reinforcements, but who will they be able to snag among the available arms?
The Miami Marlins might become an interesting trade partner, and not just regarding Sandy Alcántara.
With Boston’s rotation needing depth and the Marlins in a rebuild, a trade involving a non-Sandy hurler could make sense for both sides. On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson highlighted Ryan Weathers as a high-upside target for the Red Sox.
“Weathers has the potential to be one of the deadline's biggest wild cards,” Anderson wrote.
“He's only pitched a few times so far this season, but he's captured attention with his improved stuff and velocity. Weathers won't even qualify for arbitration until after this winter, giving the Marlins the option to hold and let him gain value. I'm including him anyway because teams in need of another above-average starter might be willing to make a speculative play for his services. Potential fits: (Milwaukee) Brewers, Red Sox, (San Francisco) Giants.”
Weathers, a former top prospect and the seventh overall pick in 2018, has shown flashes of brilliance despite injury setbacks. His 2025 season, though limited, has featured a noticeable uptick in fastball velocity and sharper breaking pitches, making him an attractive gamble for a hopeful contender like Boston. The Red Sox, with a mix of young talent and veterans, could use Weathers as a mid-rotation arm.
For Miami, trading Weathers could net prospects to fuel their rebuild. Boston’s farm system, rich with position players, could dangle some intriguing pieces in front of the Marlins.
While the Red Sox would face competition from teams like the Brewers and Giants, an aggressive front office could push for Weathers to enhance the teams (currently bleak) 2025 playoff aspirations.
More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Sadly Among 'Worst MLB Hitters' Over Last Month