Red Sox All-Star Sadly Among 'Worst MLB Hitters' Over Last Month
The Boston Red Sox are headed towards an inevitable change at the shortstop position, even if management won’t admit it yet.
With superstar prospect Marcelo Mayer knocking down the door, Boston’s starting SS, Trevor Story, did well at the start of the 2025 season to keep Mayer at bay, but that’s no longer the case.
In fact, Story has been one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball over the past month, as noted by CBS Sports’ Jake Ignaszewski.
“Trevor Story has statistically been one of the worst MLB hitters over the last 30 days,” Ignaszewski posted to X on Thursday.
Entering Thursday, these were Story’s numbers over the past 30 days, per Ignaszewski:
“OPS: .364 (worst in MLB) ... AVG: .137 (worst in MLB) ... SLG: .168 (worst in MLB) ... SO: 33 (tied for 6th-most).”
Story doesn’t need to be removed from the lineup completely — the season is still young, and he could easily turn things around at some point.
But doesn’t this feel like the time to promote Mayer?
There’s no reason Story can’t play first base and platoon the position with others if he stays ice-cold at the plate. Moving Story to first would open up opportunity for Mayer.
What seems more likely to happen is Mayer playing second base and Story staying put, all while Kristian Campbell moves to first. Campbell has been taking practice reps there (as had been widely reported), and Mayer has been taking second base reps with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The writing is on the wall.
Further complicating matters, new infield developments occurred on Friday as Alex Bregman left the game with left quad tightness.
If Bregman misses time, then what? Can you move Story to third?
One thing’s for sure — chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora aren’t going to approach Rafael Devers about playing third base … unless they want to do the funniest thing ever.
