Red Sox 'Trending' Toward Acquiring Slugger After Rafael Devers Deal
The Boston Red Sox organization clearly isn't afraid of making a big trade.
Boston just proved that last weekend by sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. That actually isn't the only trade the Red Sox have made this season. Boston sent starter Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the campaign.
We have a little over one month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and Boston surely isn't done yet. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey talked about the team's plans and said that they are currently "trending" toward buying and specifically mentioned adding a "big bat."
"The trade of Devers could make the Red Sox appear as though they’re in sell-off mode, but given how the club has performed of late, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them pursue another big bat for the lineup to attempt to replace Devers," McCaffrey said. " It’s still too early for the Red Sox to proclaim themselves as buyers or sellers.
"A nosedive in the wake of the Devers trade over the next few weeks would surely push them toward selling, but at this juncture, it’s very much trending toward the Red Sox being buyers. In addition to a bat, starting pitching depth and bullpen help will be priorities."
Speculation is running rampant left and right about who the Red Sox could add, but most of it is just noise. When you see something like this from an insider of McCaffrey's caliber, that is different, though. This is a clear sign about what Boston's thinking from someone around the team daily.
It should be a fun few weeks in Boston.
