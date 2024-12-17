Red Sox Predicted To Win $200+ Million Bidding War For 4-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of money left to spend.
Boston offered superstar slugger Juan Soto a massive deal reportedly to be around $700 million but missed out on him. The Red Sox haven't turned and used much of that money in free agency, yet. Boston acquired All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a trade but hasn't handed out a blockbuster deal in free agency yet.
That could change, though. There are a lot of intriguing players still available in free agency including four-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. FanSided's Michael Brakebill made a list of predictions for the top 10 remaining free agents and predicted Burnes will end up signing with the Red Sox.
"Last, we come to Corbin Burnes, the biggest fish among starting pitchers still on the market," Brakebill said. "The Boston Red Sox come to mind because they have shown the aggressiveness needed to compete in 2025 and beyond. They went all-in for Juan Soto, missed, and followed that up with a blockbuster trade of ace Garrett Crochet.
"I predict they will sign Burnes because they haven't spent big free-agent dollars yet. Another significant move is coming, and landing Burnes means the Red Sox's former one and two pitchers, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, become their three and four, giving the Red Sox one of the best rotations in baseball. Prediction: Boston Red Sox."
If this prediction becomes a reality, it would cost Boston a whole lot. Blake Snell got $182 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Fried got $218 million from the New York Yankees. There have been a lot of different predictions for Burnes' upcoming contract. Bleacher Report predicted he will land a six-year, $218.5 million deal. The Athletic's Tim Britton predicted he will get $217 million earlier in the offseason before Fried signed.
There is no way to know for sure what Burnes' contract will look like, but it does seem like a safe bet to predict it will top $200 million unless he ends up with a short-term, high annual value deal.
