Pete Alonso Emerging As 1B 'Possibility' For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have a question mark at first base right now and it sounds like one of baseball’s top insiders thinks there is at least a chance one of the elite sluggers in the game comes in to fix the issue.
While discussing some of the questions facing teams around the league right now, Jon Heyman of the New York Post was asked who will be playing first base for the Red Sox in 2026. His answer at least somewhat raised eyebrows.
"Well, (Triston Casas) is the guy now, assuming he's healthy," Heyman said. "(Pete Alonso) a possibility."
Could the Red Sox sign Pete Alonso?
Pete Alonso is one of the best overall sluggers in baseball and has been since he burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019 with 53 home runs. Alonso has 264 home runs over the last seven seasons and also has 712 RBIs under his belt as well.
Alonso isn't the greatest defensive first baseman -- he was in the second percentile in outs above average in 2025 -- but offensively, he's a superstar. Alonso was in the 98th percentile in barrel rate in 2025, 98th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 97th percentile in average exit velocity, 96th percentile in hard-hit rate, 96th percentile in xwOBA, and 91st percentile in expected batting average. All of that is to say that he's the type of guy who can take a starting lineup from good to great just with his presence.
He's 30 years old and Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $176 million across six seasons. For Boston, every potential decision seems to have at least somewhat of some tie to Alex Bregman. If the Red Sox re-sign him, there will be less money to go around. If the Red Sox don't bring Bregman back, then the world is their oyster and they can realistically afford to sign anyone. Alonso is someone who would fill a need at first base and arguably is worth the price tag. Whether Bregman is back or not, he's the type of guy to bring in.
More MLB: Red Sox Already Linked To 2 All-Star Aces Before Free Agency