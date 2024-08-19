Red Sox Uncertain How Recently Acquired Veteran Hurler Will Be Used, Per Cora
Signing with a Major League Baseball team is a huge accomplishment in any ballplayer's life. But how about signing with the same team eight times?
Such is the case for 44-year-old Rich Hill, who is once again wearing a Boston Red Sox uniform in 2024. Hill first played for the Red Sox in 2010, and has changed teams a whopping 13 times in the years since.
Now that Hill has officially rejoined the Red Sox for the final six weeks of the season, the main question left unanswered is how the veteran lefty will be used. The Red Sox have no shortage of pitching needs, and Hill may or may not be able to help fill them.
With James Paxton injured, the Red Sox no longer have a clear number-five starter. With Cam Booser also on the shelf, they no longer have a shutdown lefty reliever. According to manager Alex Cora, Hill could be used in any of those roles, depending on how he progresses in the minor leagues.
“Role-wise, if it happens, he can start, he can open, he can come in in leverage. But first things first, let's get him back on the mound, back to compete and then we'll go from there,” Cora said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Most pitchers like to have a clear idea of what will be expected from them during a big-league season. But Hill seems fine to fill whatever role the Red Sox slot him into.
“I would do whatever, be it the old three-batter minimum or the opener or wherever,” Hill said, per Browne. “I’ve done it pretty much at every position there is on a Major League roster as a pitcher. There’s nothing that I’m not familiar with.”
One can never be certain what to expect from a pitcher of Hill's age, but the 44-year-old reportedly impressed the Red Sox both in his free-agent audition in front of big-league scouts and his Sunday bullpen session in Worcester, will Hill will shortly begin pitching in Triple-A games.
Whatever he's able to give them at this point, the Red Sox will certainly take. And if Hill can somehow help deliver his hometown team a postseason berth, what a story it will be.
More MLB: Why Red Sox Slugger Isn't Happy With His Performance In Return From Injury