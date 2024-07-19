Red Sox 'Unlikely' To Land Rising Star In Blockbuster Trade At Deadline
Rumors and speculation swirling around the Boston Red Sox have significantly picked up over the last few weeks.
Boston at one point seemed like it was cratering towards being sellers at the upcoming trade deadline but it has completely changed its fortune over the last six weeks. Now, Boston is 11 games over .500 and holds an American League Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball and now are just 4 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East lead with the trade deadline under two weeks away. It's clear now that the Red Sox are going to add and some have wondered if they would make a major splash for someone like Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet would be a great option to not only help now, but also for the foreseeable future. The young All-Star has had a fantastic season so far and is expected to be moved and even has been mentioned as a fit for Boston.
While this is the case, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith said that a blockbuster deal of the size needed land Crochet is "unlikely" for Boston.
"It’s unlikely the Red Sox will trade for a controllable ace like (Detroit Tigers') Tarik Skubal or White Sox’s Garrett Crochet," Smith said. Look for them to pursue a reliable veteran such as (Texas Rangers’) Andrew Heaney, Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi, Detroit’s Jack Flaherty, or (Colorado Rockies') Cal Quantrill."
Crochet currently leads the league in strikeouts and is just 25 years old with a 3.02 ERA in 20 starts. He would be a fantastic option for Boston, but his price tag may be too high.
