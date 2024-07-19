Rival All-Star Has 'High' Chance Of Trade; Will Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
The Boston Red Sox are one solid starting pitcher away from being a real threat in the American League.
Boston has proved that it can stack up wins and actually was one of the top teams in baseball overall heading into the All-Star break. The Red Sox have been fantastic and what makes their play even more impressive is that they have done it while undermanned.
The Red Sox are severely undermanned thanks to injuries to players like Trevor Story, Lucas Giolito, Garrett Whitlock, and Triston Casas to name a few. While this is the case, the Red Sox have found different ways to win games.
Boston should get better soon with Casas nearing a return to the lineup so the club only really needs to address the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline. One more hurler would help shore up the rotation and one team Boston should call is the rival Toronto Blue Jays.
While a trade among rivals could be tough, the Red Sox still should try. The Blue Jays will be selling and veteran starter Yusei Kikuchi has a "high" chance of being moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Jays need to sell at least their rentals, with the greater question being whether they trade non-rentals (Chris Bassitt) plus stars Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette," Heyman said. "Trade chances: High."
Kikuchi wouldn't be a long-term option for the Red Sox, but he at least could help down the stretch. He has a 4.42 ERA in 20 starts this season -- which doesn't jump off the page -- and is a six-year big league veteran with one All-Star nod under his belt.
Boston needs to shore up the back of the rotation and Kikuchi certainly could do that.
