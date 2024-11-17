Red Sox Urged To Beat Out Dodgers By Signing Projected $71M All-Star
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers could end up running in a lot of similar circles this offseason.
Both the Red Sox and Dodgers have money to spend and have high hopes for the 2025 campaign. The Dodgers clearly are closer to their big goals after winning the World Series in 2024, but the Red Sox also are hoping to make some big splashes and turn things around.
Boston is building something special and could have a winning team for years to come, thanks in large part to its exciting, young core. Adding a few veteran stars into the mix would only expedite the process of contending.
The Red Sox desperately need to add some right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup and the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams urged the team to go out and land Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández.
"The outfielder has expressed on a couple of occasions that the Red Sox are one of his favorite teams and that he loves playing at Fenway Park," McWilliams said. "The Red Sox offered him a two-year, $28 million deal last year, but he ultimately signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million contract. That ended up being a bargain. Hernández became an All-Star for the second time and helped the Dodgers win a World Series."
Hernández is a two-time All-Star coming off a season in which he hit 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs. He's the type of player Boston needs. He will be more expensive this offseason and is projected to get a three-year, $71 million deal by Spotrac. If Boston is serious about contending, he's the type of player you go get.
