Red Sox Urged To Called Yankees Superstar About Possible Mega Deal
The Boston Red Sox have a great young core and will be contending in the American League in the near future.
Boston is loaded with young offensive talent, and it was on full display in 2024. The Red Sox didn't land a playoff spot, but they were close and performed above expectations. If the Red Sox could add another high-impact piece this winter, things could completely change in 2025.
There will be some intriguing free agents out there this winter, and the best player certainly will be young superstar Juan Soto. He is just 25 years old and is in line to get a deal worth roughly $500 million.
It's not often a player of his caliber becomes available. He is just 25 years old and slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. Soto also led the league with 128 runs scored while playing for the New York Yankees in 2024.
Soto is a true superstar and already has seven big-league seasons under his belt. He will hit free agency, and CBS' Matt Geagan urged the Red Sox to at least give Soto a call this winter.
"The Red Sox do not need a left-handed hitting outfielder," Geagan said. "They are set in the outfield, and they have too many lefties in the lineup. But call Juan Soto and let him know you'd be interested in giving him a boatload of money to crush baseballs at Fenway Park for the next decade. He's going to be the top free agent on the open market, and the Red Sox should, at the very least, inquire about the best free agent available on the open market.
"Shoot your shot, Red Sox. It used to be a thing the Red Sox would do every offseason. Imagine the Red Sox swooping in and landing the best player available -- and stealing him from the Yankees, to boot? That would send the message that the Boston Red Sox are back, and they are back big."
Landing Soto would be incredible. Boston has a great young core, and adding Soto to the mix could help the Red Sox contend for the next 10 years. A move may not be likely, but Geagan is right. Boston needs to put a call in, at least.
More MLB: Red Sox $13.5 Million Vet Predicted To Leave Boston In Free Agency