Red Sox Urged To Make Deadline Swap With A.L. Team Nearing Firesale
The Boston Red Sox still have some room to grow.
Boston hasn't started the second half of the season as it hoped for, but it still is in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and likely will be in the mix for the rest of the season. Every team has its ups and downs throughout a 162-game season and the Red Sox likely get back on track soon.
A strong trade deadline only could help this fact out. The Red Sox could use another right-handed bat in the lineup and The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested Detroit Tigers utility man Mark Canha as an option.
"I keep hearing from opposing general managers that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow continues to show interest in acquiring pitching, pitching, and pitching," Bowden said. "However, I agree with you that a power right-handed hitter would make some sense and although (Brent Rooker) wouldn't be an ideal fit with Masataka Yoshida at DH, he would make them better. Josh Bell of the Miami Marlins or Mark Canha of the Tigers could possibly fit."
The Red Sox have a lot of promise and fans should be excited about the club despite a rough start to the second half of the season. Boston is full of exciting young talent and could be back in the playoffs as soon as this year.
Landing someone like Canha wouldn't break the bank and could provide a much-needed piece for Boston. He is on pace to clear over 20 doubles for the fourth straight season and is on pace to put up nearly 15 homers and roughly 60 RBIs. If the Red Sox could land someone like that ahead of the July 30th deadline, it only could help the lineup out.
