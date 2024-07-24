Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Bolster One Area Of Roster At Upcoming Trade Deadline

The Red Sox don't have much time to make a decision

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
It's clear that the Boston Red Sox could use a boost ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

The deadline is on July 30th and Boston will have to determine its strategy ahead of that. There has been speculation that the Red Sox could look to add, there have been rumors about a possible sell-off of impending free agents, and there even have been rumors that the Red Sox would try to do both.

All in all, it's going to be an intriguing week in Boston. The Red Sox have a few clear needs and have proven that they are worth investing in by being one of the best teams in baseball over the last month or so even while dealing with multiple high-impact injuries.

The Red Sox should be looking to add and The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey predicted that Boston will end up adding another starting pitcher.

"Prediction: The Red Sox will trade for a starting pitcher," McCaffrey said. "The Red Sox don't currently have a set fifth starter and have been relying heavily on Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, who are at or close to career highs in innings pitched. Nick Pivetta has been good more often than not, but Brayan Bello is having a tough year. If the Red Sox want to contend they need pitching. Craig Breslow knows that and seems willing to add."

Boston is good enough to fight for a playoff spot and could surprise people. The offense should get better soon with Triston Casas nearing a return and all they really need is help for the rotation. Boston should go out and get someone soon.

Patrick McAvoy

