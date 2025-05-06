Red Sox Urged To Make Game-Changing Rafael Devers Decision By Fan Favorite Analyst
Once again, Rafael Devers' position on the Boston Red Sox has become a source of controversy.
Before the season started, the Red Sox were engaged in the month-long process of converting Devers from a third baseman into a designated hitter. It wasn't a seamless transition, but it's paid dividends of late.
Unfortunately, the Red Sox suffered a huge blow to the lineup when first baseman Triston Casas went down for the season with a torn patellar tendon. And the opening at Casas' old position has quickly sparked debate about whether Devers should return to the diamond on the other corner this time.
Over the weekend, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that Devers had turned down three interview requests on the matter. It's hard to know where Devers stands on the idea long-term for that reason, but one Red Sox analyst believes that it's a good idea in general.
On Monday, NESN color analyst Lou Merloni expressed his belief that Devers was the Red Sox's best solution at first base for the rest of the season during an episode of the "310 to Left" podcast.
"To me, Devers is that guy," Merloni said. "I am not concerned at all moving a third baseman to first base. We try to generalize too much and say... if Mookie Betts can play second and short and right field and win a Gold Glove then everybody can do it, right? We can't do that."
"When it comes to profiling guys, like a guy at third base, who's used to playing on the dirt, who's gotten ground balls since he was probably six or seven years old, who understands the game and how the infield play has worked, you know, cutoffs from left, where he goes, you can flip it around."
Of course, the Red Sox would have to handle the decision delicately, because they've already made Devers do something he didn't want to once before. But perhaps at some point, playing first base will become desirable to Devers, if it hasn't already.
And at the end of the day, Devers gets paid handsomely to help the Red Sox win, first and foremost. He should be open to the change if it's going to help them climb the standings.
More MLB: Red Sox's Rafael Devers Gets Major Position Change Prediction From MLB Insider