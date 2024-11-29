Red Sox Urged To Pursue 'Bargain' Reunion With $42 Million World Series Hero
Who says you can't go home?
The Boston Red Sox are in serious need of starting pitching this winter, and their sights are set as high as they could possibly be. With one ace in Blake Snell already off the market, Boston appears to be zeroing in on signing either Corbin Burnes or Max Fried to become their new ace.
If they happen to sign neither, or even if they're fortunate enough to land either Burnes or Fried, the Red Sox could also use one more reliable veteran to fill Nick Pivetta's old role in the middle of the rotation. How about signing someone they know for a fact is reliable?
Beloved former Red Sox hurler Nathan Eovaldi is once again a free agent after a successful two-year tenure with the Texas Rangers. Eovaldi, now a two-time World Series champion, could be the perfect fit to solidify the Boston pitching staff.
On Friday, Tim Crowley of NESN made his plea for the Red Sox to consider bringing back Eovaldi, who played in Boston from 2018 to 2022.
"There’s a clear pitch for Boston to pursue a reunion with the 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox. He instantly adds veteran stability to the middle of the rotation to support young arms and eat up innings," Crowley said.
"Even at 35, he’s still the reliable weapon in the rotation that Boston knew him to be for years and two important playoff runs. Eovaldi can still be the gift that keeps on giving for the Red Sox."
In 2025, Eovaldi will be in his age-35 season. But he doesn't seem to be slowing with age, having pitched to a sub-four ERA in each of the last four seasons. And in the playoffs, he's consistently excellent, with a lifetime 3.05 ERA and 9-3 record.
Eovaldi is projected for a two-year, $42 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic. It's more than he made annually on his last Red Sox contract, but a smaller commitment because of the years.
The Red Sox have already won with Eovaldi once, and he played a major role in that victory. Couldn't history repeat itself?
