Red Sox Urged To Replace Fan-Favorite With Projected $180M Superstar
The Boston Red Sox definitely will have some tough decisions to make in the not-so-distant future.
Boston's starting rotation still has one big question mark, although it is in a better place than it was at this point last year. The Red Sox are looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter, and there are a handful of options out there that could make sense.
Speculation and rumors have been swirling, and one player who has been brought up a lot is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He is the top available starting pitcher, and FanSided's Zachary Rotman urged Boston to replace Nick Pivetta with Burnes to form their "dream Opening Day" rotation.
"All rumors are indicating that the Red Sox are going to be serious now and spend like the big market team that they're supposed to be," Rotman said. "Juan Soto is the dream target, but he's probably unlikely to come to Boston. If they miss out on Soto, Corbin Burnes is the next-best player available, and he'd be the perfect ace of this staff.
"Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for a half-decade now and is coming off yet another great season, this time with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes made 32 starts for Baltimore, posting a 2.92 ERA in 194.1 innings pitched. He wasn't named an (American League) Cy Young finalist, but could easily finish in fourth place for the award. What makes Burnes worth giving a big contract to is his reliability."
The Red Sox certainly got a good look at Burnes this year as a member of the Orioles. He's projected to get a $180 million deal this winter over six years by Spotrac. Should the Red Sox strike?
