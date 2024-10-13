Red Sox Urged To Shell Out Projected $215.3 Million For Superstar
If the Boston Red Sox don’t add a frontline starting pitcher this offseason, it would be somewhat of a shock at this point.
Boston has made it known that it is open for business and even sounds willing to open up the checkbook once again. The Red Sox have gotten a lot of grief over the last few years as some have said that the team should’ve spent more to invest in the organization.
While this is the case, Boston has been building up one of the best farm systems in baseball and has a fantastic young core. The Red Sox have been patient and have stuck with its plan, and now it is within striking distance of a playoff spot.
The Red Sox did a really good job of building up the organization with cheap, young talent and now are just a few pieces away from contending.
NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase urged the team to sign Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes rather than trade away young pieces.
“For another, they're still sitting on a pile of money, more than $60 million below next year's $241 million luxury tax line,” Tomase said. “Owner John Henry has a longstanding aversion to paying for 30-year-old starters in free agency, but if he wants to keep his best young players, he could always address the issues atop his rotation with straight cash. Signing Orioles ace Corbin Burnes would cost the team a couple of hundred million and a draft pick, but no prospects. And more importantly, no (Triston Casas).”
Boston is in a fantastic spot and has money to spend. Landing Burnes would be a fantastic move and should be at least in consideration for the club this winter. Why not take a look at one of the best pitchers in baseball?
