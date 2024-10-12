Mets $25 Million Postseason Star Could Be Target For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the postseason next year, they need a little more pitching.
This is the truth, but Boston doesn’t seem to be as far away as the team looked last offseason. The Red Sox entered the offseason with many holes and many people – including myself – clamoring for Boston to add at least two top-tier starters in free agency.
Boston signed Lucas Giolito, but he was unable to make an appearance in 2024. Aside from him, the Red Sox pretty much rolled with internal options, and it was the right call. Boston’s starting rotation took a massive step forward and Tanner Houck showed that he is a star.
The Red Sox don’t necessarily need to make a massive splash and land someone like Corbin Burnes. But, the Red Sox still should be considering ways to bring in at least one more veteran and should be looking at current playoff teams to do so.
The New York Mets should be a team that Boston is watching and specifically veteran starter José Quintana should be on Boston’s radar. The Red Sox need to add a left-handed starter with Giolito, Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford all righties.
Quintana has logged an ERA of 3.75 or lower in each of the last three seasons and has looked great in the postseason so far. He has made three starts and has allowed just two earned runs. Quintana also won’t be very expensive and is projected to get a deal worth roughly $25 million over two years.
He’s the type of guy that could go a long way for Boston without breaking the bank. Why not take a chance on him? He could help stabilize the Red Sox’s rotation while also giving the team an opportunity to spend elsewhere to help boost the offense.
