Red Sox Veteran Elects Free Agency Ending Three-Year Stint
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is over.
The playoffs are here, but the Boston Red Sox are on the outside looking in. Over the next few weeks, contenders will compete for spots in the World Series. Teams on the outside looking in will start to turn their focus to the 2025 campaign.
Free agency and trades haven't kicked off yet at the big league level, but things are already starting at the minor league level. There already have been a few minor league free-agent moves, and will be more over the next few weeks. Players also have decisions to make at the minor league level. Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire made one on Tuesday.
The former Red Sox catcher elected free agency on Tuesday, effectively ending his three-year stint with Boston, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique.
"Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire elected free agency, according to the WooSox transactions log on Sept. 30," Henrique said.
McGuire joined the Red Sox in 2022 and mainly has been the team's backup catcher ever since. His best season certainly was 2023. McGuire appeared in 72 games in 2023 and slashed .267/.310/.358 with one home run and 16 RBIs.
The 2024 campaign wasn't as kind to him. He appeared in 53 games and slashed .209/.280/.295 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. He was designated for assignment this season -- to the surprise of the catcher -- and was sent outright to the minors. Now, he will look for a new opportunity.
